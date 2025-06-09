Education Minister aware of alleged assault at Nausori school

[Photo: FILE]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says he is aware of the allegations of sexual assault incident at a prominent school in Nausori.

Radrodro says he was made aware of the alleged incident when he visited the school when there were no electricity in school.

Meanwhile police yesterday confirmed that officers had visited the school to take statements.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the school was without electricity for some days, and the alleged assaults occurred during this period.