MSAF clarifies seafarer shortage claim

[Photo: FILE]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says the country continues to train and certify enough qualified seafarers to meet the needs of the domestic maritime industry.

MSAF says while some shipping companies are finding it difficult to recruit experienced senior officers, this is not due to a shortage of certified Fijian seafarers.

It says the main challenge is finding senior masters and marine engineers with many years of practical experience, as these positions require extensive sea service and training.

According to MSAF, recruitment is also affected by factors such as better pay, improved working conditions, and career opportunities offered by overseas employers.

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MSAF says Fiji currently does not offer training for the highest maritime qualifications, known as STCW Class 1 and Class 2 Certificates of Competency.

Many Fijian officers obtain these qualifications overseas and often choose to work on international vessels where salaries and career prospects are more attractive.

The authority notes that most domestic vessels do not require Class 1 or Class 2 certified officers under Fiji’s current safe manning requirements.

MSAF confirms it has received preliminary enquiries from some operators about hiring foreign seafarers.

It says each request will be assessed carefully to ensure it complies with Fiji’s maritime laws, employment policies, certification standards, and government approval processes.

The authority says its priority is to create employment opportunities for qualified Fijian seafarers while ensuring maritime safety.

It adds that it is working with training institutions, industry stakeholders, and international partners to strengthen local maritime education and certification pathways.