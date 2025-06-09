Bipartisan approach needed to tackle economic challenges: Bala

The Opposition MP also questioned the allocation of government spending, noting that 82 percent of the budget is directed towards operating costs. [Photo: FILE]

Opposition Member of Parliament Parveen Bala is calling for greater bipartisan cooperation to address Fiji’s economic challenges, saying no government can solve the country’s fiscal and development issues alone.

Speaking during the 2026/2027 National Budget debate in Parliament, Bala said Fiji’s rising public debt, growing cost of living and slowing infrastructure delivery require a shared national commitment rather than political division.

He says public debt now stands at around 85 percent of GDP, while debt servicing is expected to cost nearly $600 million this year.

“Borrowing to fund operations and borrowing to service past borrowing is a cycle we must break together. No government, past, present, or future, can solve this alone. It requires a shared national commitment to physical responsibility and economic transformation.”

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Bala says the money spent on servicing debt can instead be used to strengthen the health system, improve schools and support families struggling with the rising cost of living.

The Opposition MP also questioned the allocation of government spending, noting that 82 percent of the budget is directed towards operating costs, with only 18 percent allocated for capital investment.

Bala also raised concerns about delays and inefficiencies in infrastructure projects, citing the Semo Road bridge works and ongoing road construction along Kings Road as examples of what he described as poor use of public funds.

He says good governance and accountability are essential for effective service delivery and urged both government and opposition MPs to work together to strengthen the budget and deliver better outcomes for all Fijians.