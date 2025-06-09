Walesi probe is with FICAC, says Naivalurua

[Photo: FILE]

The investigation into Walesi is still with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

This was the word from Communications Minister Ioane Naivalurua when he was quizzed this week in Parliament by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

During Committee of Supply discussions into the various allocations in the 2026-2027 Budget, Seruiratu said he knew that the former Minister of Communication and Deputy Prime Minister had made known his intention for Walesi to be investigated.

The Opposition Leader said it was important for Minister Naivalurua to provide a report on that investigation – on whether it was progressing or whether it had been shelved – because the State was “pumping millions of dollars” into Walesi.

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Naivalurua said he could provide a separate briefing to Seruiratu. However, he did reveal that the allocation in the 2026-2027 Budget was to “replace the infrastructure and keep Walesi operational to serve the people.”

Seruiratu responded by insisting on a report on the investigation “because we are talking about tax payers money going into Walesi operations.”

In the 2026-2027 Budget address, Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said Government is providing a $6.8 million grant to Walesi to support upgrades to the Walesi App, transmission infrastructure, solar power systems and other operational improvements to enhance digital access and broadcasting services across Fiji.