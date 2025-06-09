$100 million tourism project questioned

[Photo: FILE]

Questions are mounting over whether the multi-million-dollar Na Vualiku tourism project will increase tourist numbers in Vanua Levu.

During debate on the 2026-2027 Appropriation Bill ,Opposition MP Premila Kumar said feedback from communities in the North showed concerns over the direction of the Na Vualiku Program.

She said people were questioning the focus on projects such as beautifying roads, building lookout points and walkways, instead of developments that would bring more visitors to Vanua Levu.

Kumar said the concern was whether the loan funding would deliver the infrastructure and opportunities needed to grow tourism in the division.

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Government MP Professor Biman Prasad defended the project, saying the loan components were clearly defined during negotiations and included airports, roads and other infrastructure upgrades.

He said the purpose was to improve facilities first, attract investment and create conditions for tourism growth.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka said the project should be viewed as a 10-year program and warned against expecting immediate major developments.

He said the first phase was focused on feasibility studies and preparing the foundation for future stages.

Gavoka said some early results were already being delivered, including the strengthening of the Labasa Airport runway to allow ATR-72 aircraft operations.

He also highlighted planned solar projects for Labasa Hospital and Savusavu, along with a $7 million MSME program to help local businesses participate in tourism.

However, Kumar raised further concerns, saying the information presented by the World Bank team did not fully align with what was being discussed in Parliament.

Gavoka said the Government’s approach was to develop Vanua Levu as a whole, including infrastructure, business training and community readiness to benefit from tourism.

He said the program would also look at future possibilities for Savusavu and Matei airports to improve access to the Northern Division.