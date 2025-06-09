Cleaner power push underway

[Photo: FILE]

Energy Fiji Limited is driving a $2 billion renewable energy push.

The plan aims to cut Fiji’s dependence on imported fuel and strengthen power security.

EFL states that the renewable energy program will help increase cleaner power generation, with a target of 60 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and 90 percent by 2035.

The investment comes as Fiji’s electricity demand continues to rise.

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EFL expects the number of customers to grow from about 230,000 in 2026 to 280,000 by 2030. Power demand is also expected to increase as businesses expand, tourism grows and more households use electricity.

EFL Chief Executive Officer says strengthening the national grid is critical to meeting this future demand while keeping power supply reliable.

The utility has also faced pressure from higher global fuel prices, which increased the cost of electricity generation.

To manage this, EFL worked with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and Government to introduce the Interim Tariff Adjustment Framework.

EFL stated that the temporary measure only recovered additional fuel costs caused by the global crisis while allowing investment in renewable energy projects to continue.

The company says moving away from diesel will help reduce exposure to international fuel price shocks and provide more stable electricity costs in the future.

EFL has also reported improvements in power reliability.

Average outage times dropped from 223 minutes per customer in 2023 to 218 minutes in 2024. The company wants to reduce outages to less than two hours per customer by 2030.

Major renewable projects are now being prepared, including hydro, solar and transmission upgrades.

EFL says it has secured support from international development partners and is working on financing arrangements, with agreements expected to be finalised by next year.