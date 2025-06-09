Sugar dependence must end, says Vosarogo

[Photo: FILE]

Sugar has carried Fiji’s agriculture for generations, but the government says that dependence must now change.

Speaking in support of the 2026–2027 National Budget, Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo again pointed out Fiji has relied too heavily on sugar, imports and global markets that the country cannot control.

He says the next phase of agriculture must come from new industries that can create jobs, increase exports and give farmers more opportunities.

“For too long we have been dependent on sugar, dependent on imports, dependent on global markets that we cannot influence. And that era, we think, must end.”

Vosarogo says Fiji must now look beyond a single crop and develop industries around products that have demand overseas.

The government is backing coffee, cocoa, pineapple and vanilla as crops with the potential to change the way Fiji earns from agriculture.

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Vosarogo says one million high-quality coffee seedlings are being planted across 500 acres, with Fiji’s highlands offering the conditions needed to produce coffee for international markets.

He says processing facilities are also being established to ensure more value stays in Fiji instead of leaving the country as raw produce.

The Minister says cocoa is another area where Fiji can grow AS the country currently produces about 100 tonnes of cocoa, but the industry has the potential to expand to 500 tonnes.

The target is to bring 10,000 farmers into cocoa production, creating another source of income for rural communities.

He says Cocoa Fiji Limited’s export of one metric tonne of cocoa beans to the United States shows Fiji can compete in high-value markets.

Vosarogo also highlighted pineapple farming as an example of what is possible when farmers move into commercial production.

He pointed to Ba farmer Akbar Azim Ali, who started with just three acres in 2015 and has grown his farm to 150 acres.

The farm now supplies up to 10 tonnes of pineapple a week during peak season, with plans to establish Fiji’s first pineapple processing factory.

He says crops such as vanilla also present opportunities, with premium cured beans selling for more than US$200 per kilogram.

Vosarogo adds that the shift away from sugar will not happen overnight, but Fiji must start building new agricultural industries now.

The government’s challenge will be turning these plans into sustainable businesses by ensuring farmers have access to markets, processing facilities and the support needed to grow.

Vosarogo says Fiji’s land remains one of its greatest assets and the focus now is on using it to create a stronger and more diverse agricultural future.