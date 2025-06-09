Church trip ends in home tragedy

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A family in Natavileka, Dawasamu, has lost its home after a fire destroyed their uninsured property while they were attending church on Sunday.

The blaze broke out around midday, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage to the residential property.

The National Fire Authority states the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with investigators set to carry out a full assessment.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane said the incident was a reminder that fires can strike when homes are left unattended.

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He pointed out that NFA responded to three structural fires over the weekend, including a tragic incident that claimed two lives.

Sowane is urging homeowners to regularly check their properties, keep flammable materials away from heat sources and teach children about the dangers of playing with fire.