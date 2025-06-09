NZ boosts FEO election readiness with digital equipment

The Fijian Elections Office has received digital equipment from the New Zealand Government. [Photo: Fiji Elections Office Facebook Page]

The Fijian Elections Office has received digital equipment from the New Zealand Government to strengthen voter awareness, stakeholder engagement and public communication ahead of the next General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the equipment will enhance the FEO’s ability to produce high-quality voter education content and deliver timely, accessible and trusted electoral services.

She says the donation reflects the strong partnership between Fiji and New Zealand and will help build public confidence in the electoral process.

New Zealand High Commission Chargé d’Affaires Sam Cox says the equipment will support the FEO’s engagement with stakeholders and voters, while recognising the important role FEO staff play in serving Fiji’s democracy.

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The equipment will be used by the FEO’s Stakeholder Engagement and Awareness Department and Production Unit to strengthen voter awareness campaigns and multimedia production.