Fiji’s overseas debt burden grows

[Photo: FILE]

Foreign investors now hold a larger financial position in Fiji than Fiji holds overseas.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics stated that Fiji recorded a net international investment position of negative $16.3 billion as at March 31 this year.

The figure increased by $647.5 million compared to the same period last year, when the position stood at negative $15.7 billion.

The report shows Fiji’s international liabilities, which represent money owed by Fiji residents to foreign investors and institutions, reached $23.7 billion.

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This was an increase of 0.9 per cent from the previous quarter, driven mainly by growth in direct investment and other investments.

Equity investments, investment fund shares, and other equity accounted for the largest share of Fiji’s foreign liabilities at 58.5 per cent.

Loans accounted for 22.9 per cent, followed by other accounts payable at 10.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s international assets declined to $7.4 billion as of the end of March 2026.

The Bureau says the 1.4 percent drop from the previous quarter was mainly due to decreases in currency and deposits and loans held by Fiji residents as overseas assets.

Currency and deposits remained the biggest component of Fiji’s international assets, accounting for 59.6 percent, followed by equity investments at 20.2 percent.

The International Investment Position measures the value of Fiji’s financial assets and liabilities with the rest of the world, showing the country’s level of exposure to foreign investment and borrowing.