Sharma calls for reforms to retain graduates

[Photo: FILE]

The country needs reforms that will enable graduates to build meaningful careers in Fiji instead of seeking opportunities overseas, says Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma.

Speaking during the 2026/2027 National Budget debate in Parliament, Sharma said weaknesses in the education system continue to affect students from the classroom through to employment.

He highlighted delays in teacher salary payments, late back-to-school assistance and concerns surrounding the Tertiary Education Loans Services, saying these issues highlight the need for stronger support across the education sector.

Sharma also raised concerns over the growing loss of skilled workers, claiming that around 100,000 skilled and semi-skilled Fijians have left the country over the past three to five years.

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“We are producing graduates ready to work for overseas markets. We are producing graduates ready to work for overseas markets. And looking at the current stats for the past three, four years or five years, Honorable Speaker, around 100,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers have left the country. When you measure over 100,000 people leaving the country, that’s a billion-dollar loss to our economy.”

Sharma says Fiji must create an environment where graduates can find opportunity, purpose and prosperity at home rather than abroad.

He says that stronger government policies to support businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises will create more employment opportunities, strengthen the workforce and help retain skilled talent in the country.