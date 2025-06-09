Attempted murder accused awaits plea hearing

[Photo: File]

The State has been granted more time to file disclosures in the case involving Saimoni Rokotunidau who is jointly charged with two others over an incident at a police roadblock in Laqere, Nasinu.

Rokotunidau appeared in the High Court today, where the prosecution informed the court that they needed additional time to complete and serve the disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to next Tuesday where Rokotunidau is expected to take his plea.

Rokotunidau is also charged with serious assault, going equipped, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and refusing to provide fingerprints and photographs.

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It is alleged the group attempted to murder a police officer during the incident in April.