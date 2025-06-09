Scotland wary of travel demands ahead of Fiji clash

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu in action against South Africa last weekend.

Managing fatigue will be a key focus for Scotland ahead of Sunday’s Nations Championship encounter against the Flying Fijians.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu says the team has endured a demanding travel schedule in recent weeks, having played matches in Argentina and South Africa before heading to face Fiji.

Despite the challenges, Tuipulotu believes recovery and preparation will be crucial as Scotland braces for another physical Test match.

“I think we just need to travel well. It’s been a lot of travel over the past couple of weeks. We need to rest well.”

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The Scottish skipper expects Fiji to provide a stern challenge and says his side must be ready for another tough battle.

“Next week will be another physical test.”

The Flying Fijians will wrap up their Nations Championship campaign against Scotland at 1.10am in Murrayfield this Sunday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.