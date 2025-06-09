Teacher jobs not automatic

[Photo: FILE]

Teacher graduates cannot assume registration will automatically lead to a government teaching position, says Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Speaking in support of the 2026–2027 National Budget, Radrodro said registration with the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority only confirms that a person is qualified to enter the teaching profession.

He states that it does not mean every registered teacher will immediately secure employment with the Ministry of Education.

“We will continue to work with them for the effective implementation of the budget and review of their operations, especially on the registration of teacher graduates, thinking that registration at FTRA automatically guarantees them an employment position at the Ministry of Education.”

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro said teacher recruitment must be guided by the actual needs of schools, available positions and proper workforce planning.

He said the Ministry continues to review staffing requirements to ensure teachers are placed where they are most needed.

The Minister stressed that teachers remain at the centre of improving education outcomes, with the government continuing to invest in maintaining and supporting the teaching workforce.

Beyond staffing, Radrodro also highlighted changes allowing schools greater control over how they use education grants.

He said schools can now direct funding towards urgent priorities, including repairs, upgrading teacher quarters and other essential improvements.

Nine schools have already received approval to use their grants for repair works.

Radrodro said the move gives schools the ability to respond more quickly to their own challenges rather than waiting for central approval.

He said improving education is not only about having teachers in classrooms but also about ensuring those teachers have proper facilities and a working environment to support students.

The budget’s education allocation totals $883.3 million, with the government saying the investment must translate into stronger support for teachers, schools and learners.