One change to boxing program

There will be a change to the Kings Boxing Promotions next Saturday in Suva.

Promoter Nahroon Buksh has confirmed to FBC Sports that there is a change to one of the 4×3-minute fights.

This is after Ronesh Prasad, who was supposed to take on Junior Roshan, pulled out of the fight.

Buksh says they’re looking at a replacement from trainer Osea Nanovu’s camp.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says they may release the latest fixtures today or even tomorrow once everything is sorted.

There will be three title fights in the promotions at the Vodafone Arena next Saturday night.

The main bout will see Mikaele Ravalaca take on Rohit Chauhan from India with the Lightweight WBA Oceania title on the line.

Robin Hazelman and Isikeli Senidoko are going to battle for the Super Middleweight BCF title while Binnu Singh meets Harjot Singh for the Super Bantam WBA Oceania belt.

Local fans who can’t make it to the Arena can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE for $99FJD on VITI+.

Overseas viewers can also witness every fight for $199FJD.