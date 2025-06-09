Skills crisis needs more than budget reforms: Dr. Lal

Dr Hasmukh Lal is calling on the government to establish a National Steering Committee on Skills Development to assist private sector companies. [Photo: FILE]

Education consultant Dr. Hasmukh Lal says the government’s new budget measures are a positive step.

However, the Founder, Group CEO & Managing Director of Oceania Education & Technology Solutions says Fiji’s skills shortage will not be solved unless challenges in the education and training system are addressed.

Dr Lal stresses that good policies alone are not enough.

He is calling on the government to establish a National Steering Committee on Skills Development to assist private sector companies.

Article continues after advertisement

“Given that we are in a skills crisis, it will greatly assist the private sector companies. And I urge this particular steering committee to be led by the Minister of Finance, Commerce and Business Development, and include relevant ministries.”

He says many employers continue to complain that graduates lack the skills needed for work.

“The industries have been complaining about quality and relevance, and the academic institutions will be able to hear how they can better improve their quality, what the Higher Education Commission should be doing in terms of helping the institutions to improve their quality of training.”

Dr. Lal also urges employers to engage only training providers recognized by the Higher Education Commission to ensure qualifications are credible and support further education pathways.