Fijiana set for Springbok challenge

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will host South Africa in two international Test matches next month in what promises to be a major occasion for women’s rugby in Fiji.

The Springbok Women will take on the Fijiana on August 8 and 15, with the series rekindling a rivalry that produced one of Fiji’s most memorable victories at the 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

On that occasion, Fiji secured a historic 21-17 win over South Africa, marking the side’s first-ever Women’s Rugby World Cup victory.

The upcoming Tests are expected to provide another stern challenge for the Fijiana, with South Africa currently ranked 10th in the world, while Fiji sits 13th in the latest World Rugby rankings.

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The series also forms an important part of both teams’ preparations as they continue to build towards future international competitions.

Fijian rugby fans will have the opportunity to witness top-level women’s rugby on home soil as the national side looks to create more history against one of the world’s leading teams.