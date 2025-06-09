Flying Fijians out to silence critics

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Criticism has followed the Fiji Water Flying Fijians since their heavy defeat to England, but head coach Senirusi Seruvakula believes the squad has shown the resilience needed to bounce back when they face Scotland on Sunday.

The 73-8 loss left players, coaches and supporters disappointed, with Fiji’s defensive lapses and struggles at set-piece coming under intense scrutiny.

Seruvakula admits the reaction from fans was expected, given the high standards associated with the national side.

“The people of Fiji don’t like the result. There will be a lot of talking, and people will be on your side when we win. But that’s rugby. That’s life.”

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Despite the criticism, the coach says the mood within camp remains upbeat, with players responding positively after a difficult week.

“The atmosphere is high. They had a good time on Monday going out by themselves. The energy is high. Everyone is in good spirits.”

The Flying Fijians have spent the week reflecting on the shortcomings that contributed to the defeat, particularly in defence and at set-piece.

“We’re all hurting from last week, especially that score. Our defence was poor. Our set-piece was poor. So we admit that. We admit that.”

Seruvakula acknowledged the performance was well below the standards expected of the side but stressed the need to quickly refocus on the challenge ahead.

“That’s unexpected from our players. But we have to move forward. We have to move forward.”

With Scotland next on the schedule, the Flying Fijians are looking to turn their disappointment into motivation and finish their Nations Championship campaign with a much-improved showing.

Fiji will take on Scotland at 1.10am this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.