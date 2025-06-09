Govt to fund rehab centres for vulnerable boys

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran. [PHOTO: FILE]

The government will fund two specialised rehabilitation centres for vulnerable boys.

This investment responds to the growing number of children affected by the drug crisis.

Speaking during the 2026-2027 National Budget debate, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran reveals that the demand for child protection services is rising as more children are affected by substance abuse.

“With the invaluable backing of our technical and development partners, we remain firmly focused on strengthening child-centred interventions that prioritise prevention, rehabilitation, and family empowerment.”

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Kiran said the Ministry was supporting Empower Pacific to establish an alcohol and drug recovery centre for boys in Lautoka.

The budget also provides funding for a specialised rehabilitation facility in Suva for boys living on the streets, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

She said existing residential care homes cannot accommodate these children because many have been exposed to illicit drugs and have complex health needs, including HIV.

They need specialised care before they can return to school and reintegrate into their communities.

The budget also provides funding to upgrade the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre.

Support for Community-Based Corrections has also increased by 26.9 percent to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration programs.

Kiran said the Department of Children has been allocated $3.7 million to implement the Child Care and Protection Act and the Child Justice Act.

The funding will also expand child safeguarding services across the country.