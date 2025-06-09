Lau launches economic think tank to reverse population decline

[Photo: File]

Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, Tui Lau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara has announced the establishment of the Lau Economic Think Tank

Group, saying the province will not accept population decline and economic hardship as its future.

Speaking at the Bose Vanua o Lau, Ratu Tevita says the initiative is focused on improving livelihoods, raising living standards and creating greater economic opportunities for

people across every island and village in Lau.

He says while Lau has made significant contributions to Fiji through leadership, service and faith, many of its islands now face difficult realities, with young people leaving

in search of better opportunities and villages becoming quieter each year.

Ratu Tevita stresses that Lau will not accept “quiet decline” as its destiny.

He says the Think Tank will bring together some of the brightest minds from Lau, both in Fiji and overseas, to provide their expertise and experience in support of the

province’s long-term economic development.

The Tui Lau says the group will work closely with the Lau Provincial Council, with both bodies operating under a single development plan and a shared vision for the province.

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Ratu Tevita says the initiative is guided by the traditional Lauan principle of solesolevaki, working together for the common good, which he says helped build Lau in the past

and will do so again.

He has also called on all Lauans, both at home and abroad, to unite and contribute to building a stronger and more prosperous future for their vanua.