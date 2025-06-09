Houthis fire missiles at Saudi Arabia, breaking years of calm

[Source: Reuters]

Yemen’s Houthi movement fired missiles at Saudi ​Arabia after accusing the kingdom of bombing an airport under their control on Monday, breaking a four-year truce in the conflict between ‌the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group.

Saudi Arabia intercepted missiles “launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region,” the spokesperson for a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said on X.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said they had targeted the international airport in Saudi Arabia’s Abha, the capital of a mountainous southern region bordering Yemen where many Saudis escape the summer heat.

The strikes ​are the first claimed by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia since an informal truce went into effect in March 2022 following Houthi attacks on ​Saudi energy infrastructure.

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Monday’s violence threatened renewed conflict on Saudi Arabia’s southern border after Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting its ⁠eastern regions and Riyadh subsided following an April truce in the Iran conflict.

The country’s size relative to other much smaller Gulf states meant it fared better during ​the war, continuing to export oil via a pipeline from the east to its west coast on the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

A wider conflict ​with the Houthis, who have in the past targeted Red Sea shipping, could challenge that.

The Saudi government’s communication office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.