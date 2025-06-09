Tuicolo raises concerns over billion-dollar budget deficit

[Photo: FILE]

Opposition MP Alipate Tuicolo has questioned the sustainability of the 2026–2027 National Budget, highlighting that the government’s projected $1 billion fiscal deficit amounts to about 7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Speaking in Parliament, Tuicolo says the recently announced national budget sets out a projected multi-million dollar revenue.

“The Fiji 2026–2027 National Budget outlines a financial plan with a projected total revenue of $3.82 billion and an expenditure of $4.87 billion, resulting in a fiscal deficit of $1 billion, about 7% of GDP.”

He stressed that the expenditure for every budget prioritises long-term economic resilience, social welfare and major public infrastructure, noting that this budget does prioritise critical sectors with substantial funding increases.

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“One of the most critical infrastructure sectors for the government worldwide is the water and wastewater systems. They are considered vital because their disruption would immediately threaten public health, national security, and economic stability of any government.”

While commending allocations to health, education, and infrastructure, Tuicolo warned that the size of the deficit raises serious concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability.

He further stressed that despite increased spending in critical sectors, the government must ensure that economic resilience is not undermined by growing debt levels.