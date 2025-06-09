Millions target faster justice services

[Photo: FILE]

The justice system is set for a technology and service upgrade, with the government investing in digital systems, legal reforms and improved access to services.

Assistant Minister for Justice Josaia Niudamu says the 2026–2027 National Budget is focused on building a justice system that is more efficient, transparent and accessible.

He says $74,000 has been allocated to establish a new Ministry of Justice office in Nakasi. The move is aimed at bringing legal services closer to people in one of Fiji’s fastest-growing areas.

The budget also provides $400,000 for justice sector digitisation and $300,000 for legal reforms.

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Niudamu states these investments will improve efficiency and strengthen justice institutions.

He said this was a disciplined budget, not a diminished one. It protects key staff, maintains essential services and targets funding where it is needed most.

According to Niudamu, good governance is not measured by the size of funding alone, it is measured by results, accountability and how resources are used.

He says the government’s focus is to improve service delivery and ensure justice remains accessible and responsive for all Fijians.