British veteran behind North's first food truck

Dave Tyler Ravulo. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

After serving 15 years in the British Armed Forces and travelling the world, Dave Tyler Ravulo has returned home to Taveuni, where he now operates what is believed to be the first food truck in Fiji’s Northern Division.

The Foodie Veteran, which began operations in November last year, is now more than six months into business and is bringing a new dining experience to the Garden Island by combining fast food with fresh produce sourced directly from the family’s farm.

Ravulo says the business was inspired by his desire to give back to the island where he was raised while contributing to Taveuni’s development and creating opportunities for his family and community.

“After travelling pretty much around the world with my work and experiencing different cultures, my heart was always back here. My dream was always to come back to the island where I was brought up and start something on my home frontage while participating in the development of Taveuni and bringing a taste of overseas to the people of the island.”

Article continues after advertisement

Operating under Veteran Enterprises, the family-run business employs relatives and offers extended opening hours to cater for growing demand from residents, travellers and visitors arriving through the Taveuni jetty.

Ravulo says business has been progressing well despite challenges such as recent fuel and supply disruptions affecting the island, with plans already being explored for future expansion.

The food truck has also travelled beyond Taveuni to serve customers at events in Labasa and regularly supports sporting and community events across the island.

Many of the ingredients used in the food truck come directly from the family’s farm, creating a business model that combines agriculture, healthier food options and local enterprise in one operation.

The former soldier hopes his journey will inspire other Fijians living abroad to return home and invest in their communities, proving that experience gained overseas can help create opportunities back in Fiji.