Tourism boom hinges on Fiji Airways

[Photo: FILE]

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji Airways’ ability to maintain full flight capacity during the fuel crisis helped protect the country’s tourism sector.

Gavoka says the airline’s strength is directly linked to the performance of the wider tourism industry, with hotels and businesses relying on strong air connectivity.

He says the temporary tourism service tax must be viewed as part of efforts to protect the aviation sector that supports thousands of jobs and businesses.

“When we invest in this infrastructure, we are building opportunities for small resorts, village stores, and young people in the north, and communities that have waited too long for their share of tourism benefits.”

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Gavoka points to Radisson Blu Resort winning the 2025 Hotel of the Year Award, saying such achievements were possible because Fiji Airways continued operating at maximum

capacity.

He says the government is also investing in expanding tourism beyond traditional destinations through the Na Vualiku Tourism Development Program.

The program has received $10 million in the new financial year to improve key infrastructure, including roads, airports, water, sanitation, energy and waste management.

Gavoka says early results are already being seen through community tourism grants, MSME support and women-led enterprise programmes.

According to the Minister, more than 300 applications have been received and will soon receive support.

Gavoka adds that the focus is on creating new tourism opportunities by transforming vacant homes into community-based homestays.