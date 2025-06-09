New doctors, nurses set to join

Dr Lalabalavu acknowledged the work of nearly 7,000 healthcare workers, saying they continue to serve communities despite increasing demand. [Photo: FILE]

A stretched health workforce and growing pressure on hospitals have forced government to act.

The 2026-2027 Budget puts new money into recruiting health workers and expanding critical hospital services.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu told Parliament the investment is aimed at easing pressure on Fiji’s public health system as demand for healthcare continues to grow.

He said the health sector has been allocated $647 million, including $477 million for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to strengthen frontline services, recruit more staff and improve access to specialist care.

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“This budget protects the essential health services our people rely upon today while laying the foundations for a stronger, more modern and more resilient health system for tomorrow.”

In his budget speech in Parliament, Dr Lalabalavu said the budget funds 5,753 established positions and 1,244 wage earners, supporting a workforce of 6,997 healthcare personnel. Provision has also been made to recruit into 312 vacant positions.

He said the Ministry expects 380 graduate nurses and 121 medical graduates to begin internship training this year, while 327 newly registered nurses will join the workforce after completing their internships.

Dr Lalabalavu said the government would continue investing in postgraduate medical education, specialist training, midwifery and mental health nursing to build a stronger healthcare workforce.

Major infrastructure projects , according to the Minister will also continue including the expansion of acute care services at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

He said primary healthcare would also be strengthened through upgrades to health centres and digital connectivity for at least 70 facilities, improving referrals, patient management and clinical decision-making.

Dr Lalabalavu acknowledged the work of nearly 7,000 healthcare workers, saying they continue to serve communities despite increasing demand and challenging conditions.

He said the Budget was designed to strengthen the health system, improve patient care and ensure services can meet the country’s future healthcare needs.