Spain aims to make France chase them

[Photo: REUTERS]

Spain is determined to make France adapt to their game rather than the other way around when the two sides meet in the FIFA World Cup semi-final tomorrow.

Despite France boasting an explosive attack featuring Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and either Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola, Spain winger Alex Baena says his side’s focus is on dominating possession and controlling the tempo.

Spain head into the clash after beating France in the semi-finals of both the UEFA Nations League and the European Championship, but Baena says those results will count for little against a French side enjoying a strong tournament.

While Spain has travelled significantly more than France during the tournament, Baena admits the squad is feeling the effects but insists they are ready for what he expects to be a tightly contested match decided by fine margins.

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Spain will take on France at 7am tomorrow in the first semi-final.