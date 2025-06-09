Argentina to play Spain in World Cup final

[Photo: REUTERS]

Argentina scored twice in the closing minutes to beat England 2-1 and book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

England looked set for victory after Anthony Gordon gave them a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.

But Argentina mounted a dramatic comeback, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner in stoppage time.

Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final at 7am Monday, while England will meet France in the third-place playoff at 9am Sunday.