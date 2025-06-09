New Zealand, Fiji renew five-year partnership

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand and Fiji signed a renewed five-year Duavata Partnership, ​setting out cooperation priorities for 2026 ‌to 2030 across trade, security, democracy, social development and climate resilience, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston ​Peters said after talks in Auckland ​with Fiji counterpart Sakiasi Ditoka.

The agreement renews ⁠an earlier 2022-2025 framework and reaffirms ​both countries’ goal of lifting two-way trade ​to NZ$2 billion ($1.17 billion) by 2030.

It also deepens cooperation on policing, border and maritime security, defence ​ties, renewable energy, disaster preparedness and support ​for the Pacific as an “Ocean of Peace,” according to ‌the ⁠joint statement and Peters’ office.

On security, the statement calls for expanded cooperation in community policing, immigration, customs, border security, cybersecurity, intelligence ​sharing, maritime ​security and ⁠humanitarian and disaster relief. (mfat.govt.nz)

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Peters said the ministers also discussed New ​Zealand’s interest in exploratory discussions with ​Fiji ⁠and Australia on the Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Ditoka is also due to attend a trade and ⁠investment ​ministerial meeting hosted by ​New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay.