Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal and teammates celebrate after Pedro Porro scores their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker Purchase Licensing Rights
European champions Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals, producing a controlled display to book a place in Monday’s final.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.
Spain took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France’s chances and controlling the tempo.
Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.
Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will seek their second title against England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Monday.