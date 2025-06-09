Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal and teammates celebrate after Pedro Porro scores their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker Purchase Licensing Rights

European champions Spain beat France 2-0 ​in the World Cup ‌semi-finals, producing a controlled display to book a ​place in Monday’s final.

Mikel ​Oyarzabal opened the scoring from ⁠the penalty spot in ​the 22nd minute after Lucas ​Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.

Spain took command through their ​positional play after an ​even start, limiting France’s chances and ‌controlling ⁠the tempo.

Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two ​with Dani ​Olmo ⁠sent him through to finish past Mike ​Maignan.

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Spain, World Cup winners ​in ⁠2010, will seek their second title against England or ⁠Argentina ​at New York/New ​Jersey Stadium on Monday.