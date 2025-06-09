PM denies influencing Flying Fijians coach selection

Rabuka says he hopes the team will address those shortcomings during preparations for their upcoming Test matches. [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed claims that he was involved in the selection of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach, saying he did not influence the appointment process.

Responding to questions about rumours that he had recommended a local coach, Rabuka said he was only informed of the selection after the decision had been made.

“I was notified of the selection and I said, well, let’s see if the argument that a local coach would better understand and the players would better understand the coach.”

Rabuka says he has always supported the concept of appointing a local coach because a Fijian coach would have a better understanding of the nature and psyche of Fijian players, and the relationship between the coach and players.

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He stressed that it is still too early to judge whether that approach has been successful, saying two Test matches are not enough to properly assess the process.

The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on Fiji’s recent performances against Wales and England, saying there were too many missed opportunities in both matches.

He says it was disappointing that the Flying Fijians did not finish off several promising attacking moves.

Rabuka says he hopes the team will address those shortcomings during preparations for their upcoming Test matches.

The Flying Fijians will take on Scotland at 1.10am this Sunday.