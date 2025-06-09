SPBD support helps women grow businesses and incomes

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Women entrepreneurs are turning small businesses into sustainable sources of income, with many crediting the South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) for helping them expand and support their families.

From catering and baking to fruit juice sales and poultry farming, women say that access to small-business loans has created opportunities to grow their businesses and improve household incomes.

For 64-year-old Fulori Tagavira, SPBD support helped transform her catering business and gave her the confidence to pursue her goals.

“Before I discovered SPBD, I was in a dark place in life, but when I came to know about SPBD, I was able to start my business. They helped us a lot.”

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Tagavira says her business now earns her more than $200 a day, allowing her to fund her children’s tertiary education.

“I was able to pay for my children’s tertiary education myself. I am 64 years old now, but I am still going strong.”

Meanwhile, Laisa Katarina has expanded her fruit juice business by investing in new ventures, including frozen produce sales and poultry farming.

She says SPBD has given her the confidence and support to explore new opportunities.

“SPBD made it easier, especially for us as women, to expand our businesses.”

SPBD says supporting women entrepreneurs remains key to building stronger communities, with small businesses providing families with more stable incomes and greater financial independence.