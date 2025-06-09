Government boosts sports funding ahead of Pacific Games

[Photo: FILE]

The government has committed millions of dollars towards sports development, athlete preparation, and international competition as Fiji builds towards the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said sport remains one of Fiji’s greatest strengths and a key driver of national development, community wellbeing and economic growth.

Among the major allocations is approximately $5.88 million for overseas sporting tours, allowing national teams to gain valuable international exposure ahead of major competitions, including the Pacific Games.

The government has also set aside $2.19 million for sports coaches and $185,869 for sports scholarships to support athlete development and performance.

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Saukuru says the budget also strengthens grassroots sports through a $250,000 Sports Outreach Programme and funding for community sports associations.

In a move designed to attract greater private sector involvement, businesses sponsoring the Fijian Drua or Bula FC will receive enhanced tax deductions, while new sporting facilities will qualify for a 150 percent tax deduction.

The Minister says the investments reflect the government’s commitment to broadening participation, developing elite athletes and ensuring Fiji remains competitive on the international stage.