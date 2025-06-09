Training levy changes support long-term workforce planning

[Photo: FILE]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has welcomed the government’s decision to restore 60 percent of the one percent training levy towards skills development, stating that this is an important step in preparing the future workforce.

Chief Executive Dr Apisalome Movono says the move reflects the government’s long-term approach to workforce planning, as Fiji continues to face shortages of doctors, nurses, teachers, counsellors and skilled technical workers.

He says the levy will help support the diverse skills needed for the country’s future.

“I think with the budget announcement and the reallocation is quite innovative because it shows that our leaders are looking forward into what we will need now and into the future.”

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Dr Movono says TSLS, together with the Higher Education Commission, is working to ensure the higher education sector meets workforce needs.

“We’re actually forging this partnership so that we can prepare Fiji’s higher education sector for our needs, not just into the five-year horizon, but 50 years and 100 years ahead. Government, in its announcement and reconfiguration of the levy, speaks to the same long-term vision that the coalition government has impressed upon us through the budget announcement.”

Oceania Education and Technology Solutions Founder Dr Hasmukh Lal believes an independent committee should oversee the approval of grant-claimable training courses.

“I implore the Government to consider an interim arrangement through the 2026/2027 budget debate on the approval of grant claimable course status to be handled by an independent set-up, such as a joint committee of the Higher Education Commission of Fiji , Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation and Ministry of Civil Service/Public Service Commission. This will allow fairness and proper checks on all training providers on the grant claimable course accreditation.”

Dr Lal also welcomed the budget measures, describing the restoration of the training levy, the 200 percent tax deduction for employer training and the 150 percent investment allowance for private training institutions as bold decisions.