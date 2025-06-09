Gavoka defends leaner tourism budget

Gavoka adds that Fiji remains a recognized destination among traditional markets, respected by industry partners, and loved by returning visitors. [Photo: FILE]

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says the government has protected the areas that matter most to the long-term strength of the tourism and aviation sectors.

Speaking during the 2026-27 National Budget debate, Gavoka highlighted that his ministry has been allocated $75.8 million, compared to $93 million in the current financial year.

He stresses that the reduction is a careful recalibration, reflecting a broader whole-of-government effort to reduce operating costs while still protecting co-investments in tourism.

Gavoka adds that Fiji remains a recognized destination among traditional markets, respected by industry partners, and loved by returning visitors.

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However, he emphasized that the message in the new national budget is clear: every marketing dollar must now work harder.

Recognizing that competing destinations are spending more in key markets, he stated that Fiji’s tourism promotion will become more strategic, targeted, and accountable.

“In other words, Mr. Speaker, sir, we are doing more than managing a reduced budget. We are making sure that every dollar supports our priorities and keeps our industry moving, our communities connected, and our national economy strong.”

Gavoka also stated that 5,500 new rooms are in the pipeline across major hotel developments valued at over $3 billion.