Vanua Levu's first community NCD centre opens in Nacula

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

A new community-led initiative aimed at tackling Fiji’s growing non-communicable disease crisis has been launched in Labasa with the opening of the first NCD Wellness Screening Centre in Vanua Levu.

Located in Nacula,Labasa, the centre will provide regular health checks, including blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring, bringing early detection and prevention services closer to communities.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer, Macuata, Dr Omobolaji Amoo, says the fight against NCDs begins with prevention and awareness long before people become sick.

“NCDs can be prevented. That’s what we are trying to do. That’s what our aim. Prevention starts long before someone becomes sick. So you look at your family. You have fathers, you have grandfathers who have had hypertension. Children in your family should know that they are at risk of having high blood pressure. That’s what we are trying to talk about. Now we know that in the future, no one is exempt. So all of us have to work together to make sure we prevent this moving forward.”

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Dr Amoo says communities should also encourage regular physical activity through initiatives such as group exercises, morning and evening walks, Zumba sessions, farming and backyard gardening to help reduce the risk of NCDs.

JP Bayly Trust Trustee Dr Rufina Latu says while the wellness centre may appear small, it has the potential to save lives through early screening and intervention, particularly for communities in Nacula and nearby villages where access to health services can be limited.

She says no one is immune to non-communicable diseases and stressed the importance of communities being prepared and proactive in monitoring their health.

The initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the JP Bayly Trust and is expected to serve residents in Nacula, Naqai, Wasavulu, Naodamu and surrounding villages.

The wellness centre will be operated by community health workers and forms part of efforts to strengthen community-based approaches in the fight against NCDs in Fiji.