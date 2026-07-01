Tawake travels far to support his sister

Tawake Tanikorolevu with his sister, Akisi Nairuru, after her game against Northland yesterday.

Tawake Tanikorolevu was more than happy to make the four-hour journey from his village in the highlands of Naitasiri to Nausori to support his sister as she competed in the Ranadi Cup competition.

His sister, Akisi Nairuru, a member of the Northern Bulls, helped her team secure a hard-fought 27–25 victory over Northland at Cakobau Park.

Seeing his sister pursue her dreams on the rugby field and come out with a win today was special for the 35-year-old.

He believes that supporting young women in doing what they love is important.

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“I just came here today to watch my sister play, Akisi Nairuru. Just seeing her here celebrating with the team after their win was quite emotional for me. This team has been through alot in preparing for this tournament, and I am more than happy to travel just to watch them play.”

Round three of the Ranadi Cup competition continues next week.