Youths hope for more sporting events

After successfully hosting its annual Hanua Games volleyball tournament over the weekend, teams are calling for more events like it to be held throughout the year.

The one-day tournament on Saturday brought together the Rotuman community in large numbers, celebrating five years of fierce competition between various provinces.

Among the 57 teams that took part was Itumuta, whose captain, William Kean, has witnessed firsthand the tournament’s positive impact since its inception.

With young people making up nearly 80 percent of participating teams, Kean said the Hanua Games provide youth with a meaningful goal to work towards each year while encouraging healthy competition and active lifestyles.

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“This tournament has been really good especially for the young people. They get to meet other relatives and things like that. It’s nice to have all the families come out to support their teams or relatives, and I think it’ll be great to have more stuff like this.”

Beyond the action on the court, the tournament has also strengthened bonds among Rotuma’s provinces and villages, creating an opportunity for communities to reconnect, celebrate their shared heritage, and embrace their culture.