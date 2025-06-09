Kumar questions reduced narcotics budget

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalarua has defended the $356,522 reduction in the narcotics operations budget, stating the remaining $1.6 million is sufficient for the operation of the newly established Counter Narcotics Bureau.

He was responding to questions from Opposition MP Premila Kumar, who challenged the government on why the budget was cut from $1.9 million to $1.6 million at a time when the country is facing a severe illicit drug crisis.

Kumar says there should be accountability for how the previous budget was utilized and how the ministry intends to deliver results with fewer resources.

“So considering that we have a lot of issues with drugs in the country, the minister has to tell us how he used $1.5 million and now that the budget has been reduced, how will he try and deliver?”

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In response, Naivalarua stated that this is an ongoing process in line with government plans.

“This year’s $1.6m is sufficient to support all the plans in the establishment and the initial operation of the functioning of the Counter Narcotics Bureau.”

The previous funding included one-off equipment purchases to set up the bureau.

Naivalarua further explained that the reduction represents a strategic transition rather than a pullback in the drug war.

“Yeah, this unit here is held at my ministry. As you would know, if we had been following the developments on the establishment of the Counter Narcotics Bureau, most of the work now has been done at the police level.”

According to the Minister, most anti-drug work is currently being sustained at the police level, but the public will soon see a “gradual shift” as the new Counter Narcotics Bureau takes full ownership of all drug-related operations in the country.