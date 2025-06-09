Drua thrive on pressure ahead of blockbuster home semi-final

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women are ready to embrace the pressure as they gear up for a blockbuster Super Rugby Women’s semi-final against the Queensland Reds at Churchill Park on Saturday.

After recovering from an opening-round defeat to the Waratahs with four straight victories, the Drua stormed to the minor premiership to earn the right to host their second home semi-final, setting the stage for another massive occasion in Lautoka.

Head coach Mike Legge says pressure has been a constant companion throughout the campaign, and it is something his players have learned to embrace rather than fear.

“The girls have been under pressure right from the second round and they’ve handled it well. I’m really proud of them for absorbing that pressure, winning the last four games of the round robin and putting themselves in a position to finish as minor premiers.”

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Legge expects Saturday to bring a different level of intensity, with a packed Churchill Park and the backing of family, friends and the Drua faithful adding to the occasion.

But instead of being overwhelmed by the moment, the Drua are drawing confidence from the journey that brought them here, determined to turn that positive pressure into another statement performance and book their place in the Super Rugby Women’s final.

The match kicksoff at 1pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.