Two key vacant posts delay rights cases

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is warning that two key vacant positions are affecting the progress of human rights cases through the courts.

The absence of a Chairperson and Proceedings Commissioner has placed additional pressure on the Commission’s current structure, as it continues to receive around 25 new complaints every month.

Commissioner Shantelle Khan explains that the Commission is currently operating without two critical positions required under its structure.

“In your Human Rights Commission, there’s supposed to be five commissioners. One chair, four commissioners and one proceedings commissioner. We only have these three, and we don’t have the two main ones, the proceedings commissioner and the chair.”

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Khan says delays in filling the two positions have contributed to a growing backlog of cases waiting to progress through the courts.

She adds that the Constitutional Offices Commission has not been able to complete the appointments, meaning cases requiring legal action continue to face delays, with some matters potentially taking additional years to move forward.

The Proceedings Commissioner role is particularly important as the position is responsible for taking cases before the courts.

Meanwhile, the Commission’s new Northern office at Sangam Avenue in Labasa is expected to improve access to human rights services and awareness across Macuata, Bua, Cakaudrove, Rabi and Kioa.