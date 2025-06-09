Futsal League resumes this week

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

The Extra Futsal League 2026 returns this week with matches scheduled across Suva, Labasa and Ba as teams continue their push for valuable competition points.

The latest round kicks off tomorrow at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Suva, where Navua takes on Suva in the opening match at 6pm. Lami will then face Tailevu Naitasiri at 7:10pm before Rewa meets Northland Tailevu in the final fixture of the evening.

Action shifts to Labasa on Friday, with Dreketi set to face Nadogo at 6pm, while hosts Labasa will take on Savusavu in the second match of the night.

The final round of fixtures will be played on Saturday at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Ba. Hosts Ba will meet Tavua, Lautoka will face Nadi, and Nadroga will square off against Rakiraki.