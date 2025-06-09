$85 cane price not enough, says Pillay

[Photo: FILE]

Opposition MP Viam Pillay says the 2026-2027 National Budget has failed sugarcane farmers, arguing that the guaranteed $85 per tonne cane price does not cover the true cost of production and transport.

Speaking during the Budget debate, Pillay acknowledged the Government’s fuel subsidy but said it is only a temporary measure that does not ease the financial burden on growers, particularly those in remote areas.

He claimed farmers are left with as little as $14.92 per tonne after meeting harvesting, input, land preparation and lease costs, even before paying to transport cane to the mills.

Pillay says once transportation costs are added, many growers are operating at a loss while others in the sugar supply chain continue to receive guaranteed payments.

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The Opposition MP also called for a special audit of the Fiji Sugar Corporation, alleging mismanagement, high administrative costs and a lack of accountability despite continued taxpayer support.

He urged the Government to review the guaranteed cane price, saying farmers need immediate relief to keep the industry alive.

Pillay also criticised comments suggesting the sugar industry cannot be revived, insisting Fiji needs innovative leadership and long-term reforms to protect thousands of farming families whose livelihoods depend on the sector.

Despite his criticism, Pillay encouraged growers to begin harvesting this season, warning that a boycott would only worsen the financial hardship faced by farming families.