Diplomats challenged to bring returns home

[Photo: FILE]

A $56.6 million investment in foreign affairs is facing a major test, as the government demands measurable economic returns from its diplomatic network.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua states that the Ministry’s overseas missions will no longer be judged only by diplomatic engagements but by the opportunities they create for Fiji.

Every dollar allocated, she says must translate into results, including securing foreign investment, opening markets for Fijian exports, attracting development support and expanding employment opportunities through labour mobility programs.

The 2026–2027 Budget allocation will support Fiji’s 14 diplomatic missions, one regional mission based in Suva, and four trade commission’s operating globally.

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“This is why the 2026-2027 budget is designed to align spending directly with performance metrics. Under this framework, sir, every single dollar is tied to measurable operational outcomes. We are evaluating our offices by how effectively they secure foreign development assistance.”

Qereqeretabua told Parliament that Fiji’s Foreign Service must operate as an economic engine, helping local industries connect with international markets while strengthening partnerships in areas such as infrastructure, health, agriculture, renewable energy, maritime security and education.

The Ministry, she points out will measure the performance of its offices based on how effectively they secure development assistance, promote trade opportunities, support investors, and improve services for thousands of Fijians living, working and studying overseas.

The comments come as government continues to emphasise financial discipline across the public sector, with ministries under pressure to show clear outcomes from taxpayer-funded programmes.

Qereqeretabua says diplomacy should be viewed as an investment rather than an expense, arguing that successful negotiations for grants and partnerships can reduce pressure on Fiji’s national budget.

She highlighted that trade agreements can create new markets for producers and small businesses, while labour mobility arrangements provide income for families and help build skills within the workforce.

The Assistant Minister also revealed that part of the allocation will support Fiji’s expanding diplomatic footprint, including $6.3 million to operationalise a new mission in Jerusalem and reopen its mission in Brussels.

Beyond bilateral ties, Qereqeretabua said Fiji would continue focusing on regional leadership through forums such as the Pacific Islands Forum and the Melanesian Spearhead Group, with priorities including climate change, ocean governance, security and economic resilience.

She says the challenge for the ministry now is turning international relationships into practical outcomes at home.

Qereqeretabua adds that diplomats, trade officials and policy teams will be expected to deliver stronger partnerships, new opportunities and economic benefits for the Fijian people.