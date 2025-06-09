Province wants FICAC power split

[Photo: FILE]

The Lau Province is calling for major reforms to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, warning that its current structure risks concentrating too much power in one institution.

In its submission to the Constitutional Review Commission, the Vanua o Lau says FICAC must be made more independent, effective and accountable.

The province says anti-corruption bodies depend on their independence for public trust and credibility. It argues that giving one institution the power to investigate, charge and prosecute creates unchecked authority.

It states that recent developments involving FICAC have exposed weaknesses in the current system.

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The Province of Lau is recommending that FICAC’s role be limited to investigations, with decisions to charge and prosecute corruption cases transferred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It says the constitutional independence of the DPP must also be strengthened.

The submission also calls for changes to the FICAC Act, removing accountability to the Attorney-General or any other member of the Executive.

The province wants FICAC to report to Parliament through a dedicated committee to improve transparency while protecting its operational independence.

It is also calling for the FICAC Commissioner to be appointed through an independent and merit-based process.

The Province says the position should be held by a person with legal standing equivalent to a High Court Judge and with strong experience in law, public administration or anti-corruption work.