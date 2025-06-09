Players challenged to respond against Scotland

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula has challenged his players to take a hard look at themselves ahead of this weekend’s Nations Championship clash against Scotland.

With one match remaining in the campaign, Seruvakula says the focus now shifts to reviewing the team’s performance and determining who is prepared to step up for the final Test.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and first we talk about what we did wrong and what we did right.”

The coach says individual accountability will be just as important as team preparation in the build-up to Scotland.

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“Then we have to look at ourselves and if we really want to play and wear that jersey next week against Scotland.”

The Flying Fijians will wrap up their Nations Championship campaign against Scotland at 1.10am in Murrayfield this Sunday.