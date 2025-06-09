Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13 in boarding school

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Ram Kapoor made a deeply personal revelation on Lock Upp Season 2, sharing that he was molested at a boarding school when he was 13 years old.

In a deeply emotional and personal moment on the reality series Lock Upp Season 2, actor Ram Kapoor revealed a traumatic incident from his childhood.

The actor shared that he was molested at the age of 13 while studying at a boarding school. Kapoor disclosed this hidden chapter of his life during a high-stakes secret-reveal task designed to save contestants from the threat of elimination.

Prior to this revelation, Kapoor had never spoken publicly about the incident. He revealed, “I was 13 years old when I was molested in school. Till today, only my wife Gautami knows about it. I have never spoken about this publicly.”

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Recalling the specifics of the event, Kapoor stated that it took place when he was in the eighth standard.

He said, “I was molested in the boarding school. I was in my 8th standard. I was around 13 years old. During my school days, at the end of the day, we used to talk and hang out in our dorms on each other’s beds. Basically, we used to have a great time.”

Kapoor continued, “A 10th standard student, who was on my bed with me, we were having fun and banter. He touched me under the blanket, and there were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze. I could not do anything.”

The actor explained the internal conflict he experienced in that moment, struggling to determine how to react to the inappropriate behavior before finally speaking up. Ram said,

“He continued to do so, and I did not know how to react. I did not know what to do or not to do. Should I endure it? Should I shout or not? I don’t know, but after some time, I told him, ‘I do not like it.’ He stopped and immediately went away.”