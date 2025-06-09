Budget targets health crisis

[Photo: FILE]

The health system is facing mounting pressure as HIV cases rise and patients continue to travel overseas for critical cancer treatment.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the Government is responding with major investments to strengthen prevention, treatment and specialised healthcare services.

He said more than 2,000 new HIV diagnoses were recorded last year.

“Healthy communities create a stronger economy. Investment in health is, therefore, not merely expenditure, is one of the most important investments any government can make.”

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In his budget speech in Parliament, the Minister pointed out that the increase has made HIV one of Fiji’s most serious public health challenges.

Dr Lalabalavu explained that the issue goes beyond healthcare, affecting families, communities and the country’s social and economic development.

He said the government was expanding prevention programs, improving access to testing and treatment and working with communities and development partners to respond to the rise in cases.

The Minister says another major priority is reducing the burden on cancer patients who have been forced to travel overseas for radiotherapy treatment.

Fiji’s first radiotherapy, according to Dr Lalabalavu and the cancer treatment centre, will change how cancer care is delivered in the country.

He states that patients will no longer have to carry the financial and emotional cost of seeking treatment abroad.

The first phase of work on the facility will begin this year.

The 2026–2027 National Budget allocates $647 million to the health sector, with $477 million for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Dr Lalabalavu said the funding would support medicines, medical supplies, hospital services, diagnostic equipment and healthcare workers.

The budget also provides for the expansion of acute care services at Colonial War Memorial Hospital and upgrades to healthcare facilities across Fiji.

At least 70 primary healthcare facilities will be digitally connected to improve referrals, patient safety and clinical decision-making.

Dr Lalabalavu says the investment includes support for 5,753 established positions and 1,244 wage earners, strengthening Fiji’s healthcare workforce.

The Minister said the focus was on building a health system that can respond to current pressures while preparing for future needs.