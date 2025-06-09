Inoke Loloma sentenced three years imprisonment

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Murder accused Inoke Loloma has been sentenced by the High Court to three years imprisonment where he’ll serve 24 months and the remaining 12 months to be suspended for three years, after being convicted of manslaughter.

Loloma is charged with one count of murder after he allegedly punched a 43-year-old man during a drinking party on Christmas Eve in 2023 at Vugalei in Lami.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe noted that manslaughter is a serious offence carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment.

He maintained that the primary purpose of sentencing was to denounce the offending, deter the offender and others from committing similar offences, and protect the community.

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The judge adopted a starting point of four years imprisonment, taking into account the seriousness of the offence and the level of harm caused but after accounting Loloma’s mitigation value, the initial sentence was reduced by one year which included his previous good character.

The court ultimately imposed a sentence of three years’ imprisonment with a 12-month suspension, considering the accused had already served 1 month in prison, the accused is now left to serve 23 months jail time.

The judge further warned that if Loloma commits another imprisonable offence during the suspension period, the suspended sentence may be activated for another three years in addition to any penalty imposed for the new offence.