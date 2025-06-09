715 Victims seek help

[File Photo]

Domestic violence protection order cases handled by the Legal Aid Commission have almost doubled over the past year, highlighting the growing demand for legal support for victims across Fiji.

Speaking in support of the 2026–2027 National Budget in Parliament, Justice Minister Siromi Turaga pointed out that the Legal Aid Commission recorded 715 domestic violence protection order cases during the financial year.

He adds this is a significant increase from the 387 cases recorded in the previous financial year.

Turaga says the increase reflects the important role the Commission continues to play in ensuring access to justice, particularly for vulnerable members of society.

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“During the year, more than 9,300 students across various schools were reached through awareness programs, and more than 2,500 community members nationwide participated in legal awareness activities. The Commission’s first-hand assistance service, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, also provided assistance to almost 5,000 individuals during the year.”

The Minister says the Commission has been allocated $12.1 million in the new financial year, a 2.3 percent increase, to continue providing legal services throughout the country.

Turaga adds that the Commission’s work ensures justice is available to all people, regardless of their financial circumstances.